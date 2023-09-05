Venture Global LNG has signed an equipment deal with Baker Hughes that should boost the collective production of its liquefied natural gas export terminals to the largest annual LNG output by a single U.S. company.
At the moment, Venture Global’s four planned export terminals are expected to produce 70 million metric tons of LNG annually once built along Louisiana’s Gulf coast. One of those terminals is open, another is under construction and two others are in the planning stages.
In a deal announced late Monday, Baker Hughes will supply Venture Global with enough liquefaction equipment to boost that production total to 100 million tons per year. The equipment will include additional power generating systems and liquefaction trains, the vessels used to supercool natural gas into liquid for overseas shipping.
If those plans succeed, Venture Global's collective annual output would be the largest in the nation, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. For perspective, Baker Hughes and Venture Global officials said 100 million tons is roughly a quarter of the current global LNG supply.
The announcement hinted that the 100-million-ton output may not be limited to Louisiana. Venture Global officials said the Baker Hughes equipment contract would apply to its “future LNG export projects,” and company CEO Mike Sabel hailed the deal as a “long-term plan to expand LNG production both in and outside of Louisiana.”
Venture Global officials did not respond Tuesday to a request for clarification.
“Now more than ever we are committed to our mission of delivering low-cost LNG at a larger scale to support the world’s growing demand for energy security, prosperity and environmental progress,” Sabel said in a statement.
The reigning U.S. LNG champion is Cheniere Energy. Its Sabine Pass facility is the nation’s top exporter at 27 million tons per year, and it is planning expansions at Sabine Pass and its other terminal, Corpus Christi LNG, that would push its liquefaction capacity to 71.5 million tons annually.
“We are proud of our longstanding collaboration with Venture Global LNG and continue to support their plan to expand LNG production to address global energy demand,” Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in a statement. “Building on our positive track record for the Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG projects, we look forward to providing VG with our proven technology solutions to enable faster time to LNG, a key advantage to our modular LNG design.”
Venture Global’s four Louisiana projects are in various stages. Calcasieu Pass opened in early 2022 in Cameron Parish, while the $21 billion Plaquemines LNG terminal is under construction and should begin production next year. CP2 LNG is scheduled to begin construction later this year, while Delta LNG is still in the preliminary planning phase.
Calcasieu Pass has encountered a bumpy ride since its opening.
Amid “reliability challenges,” Calcasieu Pass is still in its commissioning phase, an industry term meaning the facility isn’t finalized but is in good enough shape to export some cargoes. That has irked Repsol, a Spanish energy firm that has tried to persuade federal regulators to coerce Venture Global to send cargoes that Repsol says it has yet to receive. Venture Global’s contract with Repsol won’t kick in until it reaches full commercial operations.
Calcasieu Pass is also facing potential fines from the state Department of Environmental Quality following nearly 140 accidental releases of harmful pollutants in 2022. Amid that skirmish, Venture Global is seeking to raise its allowed emissions totals at Calcasieu Pass.
In federal and state filings, Venture Global has said it has addressed equipment problems that led to the releases and that the plant’s unique design requires a long commissioning phase.