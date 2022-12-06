As Louisiana grapples with energy transition projects, health care inequities, transportation woes and major climate events, there may not be a better time for “hard conversations” about the state’s future and its infrastructure, according to Camille Manning-Broome, president and CEO of the Center for Planning Excellence.
“Right now, we’re at a very monumental time because we sit at the intersection of social, economic and environmental vulnerabilities,” Manning-Broome said. “We are in a constant state of disaster. We’re on the front lines of climate change. The pandemic exposed a lot of health inequities that we knew were there, but really brought that to the forefront.”
All of those topics and more will be discussed Wednesday and Thursday at CPEX’s 17th annual Smart Growth Summit, a forum full of speeches and panels about planning and development best practices. CPEX is a Baton Rouge nonprofit that guides government agencies and land-use planners on infrastructure planning and development.
Among the highlights is a session with Christopher Coes, assistant secretary for transportation policy with the U.S. Department of Transportation. He will discuss infrastructure investment opportunities available from two major bills: the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act.
“With these two landmark bills, we have the opportunity to invest in big transformative needs, not just the status quo and patching work and doing things as we’ve done before,” Manning-Broome said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will give an opening address about the importance of building resilient communities that can withstand climate change and major climate events. Mike Lydon, principal and co-founder of New York planning firm Street Plans, will close the summit with a speech about revitalizing roadways and public spaces into bustling corridors of economic activity and bike and pedestrian traffic.
Other sessions will discuss climate-resilient housing strategies, energy infrastructure needs, investing in disadvantaged communities and building healthier neighborhoods, to name a few.
“We have big economic shifts taking place in moving from a high to a low carbon economy, which means new industries, new opportunities, but new planning discussions,” Manning-Broome added.
Like so many other events, CPEX is hosting the summit in person in 2022 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. CPEX thought about hosting a virtual option, but the need to build relationships in person won out over the opportunity to expand the seminar’s potential reach, Manning-Broome said.
“We have got to come together and build champions and get in alignment, or at least coordinated, in our approach to really making some transformational change,” she said.
COVID-19 didn’t just affect prior venues for the summit. It was also an “accelerator” for land-use planning discussions, Manning-Broome said.
“For planners, it was a great opportunity to highlight what we were already talking about and prioritizing for so long,” she said. “(It highlighted) the importance of having access and safe homes and access to open space and options in how to get places and how to get there via foot or bike, and also the importance of neighborhood and community and health in general.”