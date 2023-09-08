Albertsons will sell two Louisiana grocery stores as part of a $1.9 billion deal seeking to clear a path for its merger with Kroger.
Kroger and Albertsons will sell 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names, to C&S Wholesale Grocers. More than half of the stores changing hands are on the West Coast. Kroger will also divest the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, ReadyMeals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands. In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.
Albertsons has 16 locations in Louisiana, with stores in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Broussard, Hammond, Alexandria and Shreveport.
A Kroger spokesperson said in an email statement the company could not disclose which stores would be divested because the sale is still in the regulatory process. "We anticipate being able to share these details closer to closing,” the statement said.
All gas stations and pharmacies associated with the divested stores will remain with the supermarkets and continue to operate.
Kroger and Albertsons agreed to merge in October. Kroger, based in Cincinnati, bid $20 billion for Albertsons. Kroger would also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt. The deal is targeted to close early next year, and the stores will be divested after the sale happens.
The grocery chains say they must merge to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. And significant consolidation is occurring throughout the grocery sector as companies fight with rising prices for everything from food to workers.
Last month, discount grocer Aldi said it plans to buy nearly 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets, including 22 locations in south Louisiana. Aldi has nine stores in Louisiana, with three locations in Baton Rouge and Marrero under construction.
Before the deal closes, Kroger may, in connection with securing Federal Trade Commission and other governmental clearance, require C&S to buy up to an additional 237 stores in certain regions. If more stores are added to the agreement, C&S will pay Kroger an additional as-yet-to-be-determined financial amount.
C&S, which was founded in 1918, is a supplier to independent grocery stores, supplying more than 7,500 supermarkets, retail chain stores and military bases. It currently runs Grand Union grocery stores and Piggly Wiggly franchise and corporate-owned stores in the Midwest and Carolinas.
C&S has prior experience with divestitures related to mergers and has successfully transitioned union employees and their associated collective bargaining agreements in the past.
"Importantly in our agreement, C&S commits to honoring all collective bargaining agreements which include industry-leading benefits, retaining frontline associates and further investing for growth,” Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement on Friday.