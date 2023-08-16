Aldi has reached an agreement with Southeastern Grocers to acquire all of its Winn-Dixie supermarkets, a move that will boost the fast-growing grocery chain’s presence in the South.
Terms of the all-cash deal were not disclosed. Under the merger agreement, Aldi will acquire nearly 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations from Southeastern Grocers in a deal set to close in the first half of 2024.
The bulk of the Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores are in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.
Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi, said the deal supports the company's long-term growth strategy across the U.S. The company plans to open 120 stores this year and will have more than 2,400 locations by the end of the year.
After the deal closes, Aldi will decide which stores will continue to operate under the Winn-Dixie banner and which will be converted to its format.
Winn-Dixie has 22 stores in south Louisiana. Aldi has eight locations in the area. A Central store set to open August 31 and three stores in Baton Rouge and Marrero are under construction.
Aldi last year opened two stores in Lafayette and bought property for a third. Winn-Dixie once had two stores in Lafayette.
This is a developing story that will be updated.