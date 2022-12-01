An ammonia leak at the CF Industries complex in western Ascension Parish has been cleared and local highways have been reopened, the Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said mid-day Thursday that emergency responders have given the all clear after the leak of ammonia gas had been stopped from the Mississippi River facility.
The highways, River Road and La. 3089, had been closed for several hours going up river into the city of Donaldsonville from the the direction of the Sunshine Bridge and La. 70, forcing a long detour through Paincourtville.
Donaldsonville Primary School students who were evacuated early Thursday due to the leak will be sent home in an early release at 1 p.m. from another school in the area.
Jackie Tisdell, schools spokeswoman, said parents have already been notified about the planned early release from Lowery Elementary/Middle School in Donaldsonville.
The leak at CF Industries had sparked the evacuation of all roughly 460 Donaldsonville Primary students, plus staff, to Lowery a few miles away along La. 1. Donaldsonville Primary is located along La. 3089 and is within sight of the CF Industries, the largest fertilizer complex in North America.
The plant, which uses ammonia as a central element in its production processes, is separated from the school by a cane field.
Tisdell said students would be served lunch at Lowery before they are sent home but parents can pick up their children early in person if they wish.
In a statement, CF Industries officials said the leak occurred about 6:30 a.m. in an ammonia storage loading area inside the plant complex, which is just outside the city of Donaldsonville.
A flange on an ammonia storage tank failed, added Greg Langley, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Quality.
No injuries have been reported, CF Industries said.
Though a chemical found naturally in the environment, including in soil, ammonia is also a common industrial element. At significantly high concentrations, it can be caustic gas that will irritate and even seriously damage the eyes, nose, throat and lungs.
Due to their smaller body side relative to their lung capacity, children can receive larger inhalation doses of the potent chemical than adults do at the same concentrations of ammonia in the air.
After the leak was detected, emergency crews had been spraying water on the flange to try to prevent the ammonia gas from continuing to spread.
Langley said the leak "had been isolated and secured" by 11:40 a.m.
"Air monitoring outside the facility was non-detect," he added.
The gas, which is generally lighter than air, is soluble in water. Once it is hit with the water spray, it is washed on to the ground, Langley said.
Langley couldn't say how much ammonia was in the storage tank before the leak began.
CF Industries officials said no other community locations, which are generally farther from the plant than the school, had been asked to shelter in place.
DEQ responders did initially detect low levels of ammonia at the plant's fence line, Langley added.
The readings at the fence line are a possible indication that some ammonia was getting off site, at least initially. But Langley said even those early readings weren't high enough to represent a threat to the public.
He didn't have precise figures, however.
Tisdell said school officials made the call about 11:45 a.m. to serve lunch at Lowery and have Donaldsonville Primary students go home from there before the all-clear had been given.
"We moved forward with the decision that we aren’t going back to the Donaldsonville Primary campus today," Tisdell said.
She said the decision was made for logistical reasons. With Donaldsonville Primary evacuated, no staff were even on hand in the morning to make lunch there. Also, at least some buses bringing Donaldsonville Primary children home from Lowery on Thursday would still need to make up their normal routes later in the day, Tisdell noted.
CF Industries near Donaldsonville, on average, produces 4.34 million tons of ammonia per year, the company says, making it the largest in the world for ammonia production.
CF Industries creates the ammonia by synthesizing hydrogen pulled from natural gas and nitrogen from the air. The ammonia is used to create the agricultural fertilizer products nitric acid, urea and urea ammonium nitrate, the company says.