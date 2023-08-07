Alvarez Construction has purchased all 52 lots in the upcoming Turnstone Landing subdivision off Old Hammond Highway for $3.26 million, East Baton Rouge Parish property records show.
In a deal filed Friday, Alvarez Construction bought the lots from Lynn Levy Land Company, a real estate development firm run by Jonathan Starns and Brandon Dodson. Lynn Levy Land Company bought the property in July 2022. Both Alvarez and Lynn Levy are based in Baton Rouge.
Turnstone Landing will be located off Old Hammond Highway near O’Neal Lane, across the street from the C.B. Pennington YMCA. It will house 52 residential lots and a 2-acre pond at the back of the development, parish property records show.
Potential prices and floor plans for Turnstone Landing weren’t immediately available Monday. The development is still seeking final approval from the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission, though commission staffers approved an engineering plan for Turnstone Landing in May, property records show. Preliminary work has already begun on the site.