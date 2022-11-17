Amedisys, the home health care giant based in Baton Rouge, has fired CEO Christopher Gerard without cause and has replaced him with former CEO Paul Kusserow, the company announced Thursday in federal firings.
No reason was given for Gerard’s sacking in Amedisys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gerard had served as CEO since Kusserow officially stepped down from the role in April 2022. Kusserow remained as the company’s chairman.
Kusserow likely will keep the CEO job temporarily. The SEC filing said Amedisys has retained a search firm to "conduct a comprehensive search process to identify a successor Chief Executive Officer."
“We are confident that under Paul’s leadership, Amedisys will continue to have a future of profitable growth, innovation, top quality and consistent performance,” Julie D. Klapstein, an Amedisys board member, said in a statement. “Paul’s growth and innovative mindset is a critical and stabilizing force to the Company. His experience, along with his passion, make us confident that this will serve Amedisys well during this time."
Shares of Amedisys have trended steadily downward since the stock was trading at more than $260 a share in July 2021. Since the start of 2022, the value of the stock has dropped by nearly 50%, closing Thursday at $84.72 a share.
This is a developing story. More information to come.