Amedisys has named a new interim chief operating officer, one week after the Baton Rouge home health care company abruptly changed CEOs.
Scott Ginn, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will take on the COO role temporarily and “immediately,” according to a federal filing from Amedisys. Ginn joined the company in 2007 and was promoted to CFO in 2017.
“Scott is well respected within Amedisys and the industry and this appointment will generate enormous enthusiasm,” Paul Kusserow, chairman and acting CEO for Amedisys, said in a statement. “I am fully confident that his intimate knowledge of both Amedisys’ finance and operations will enable us to deliver strong results and continue to provide the industry’s best care to our people and our patients.”
Last week, Amedisys booted former CEO Chris Gerard in favor of Kusserow, who had handed the leadership baton to Gerard in April. The company did not explain the move in its federal filings or public statements.
Gerard previously held the chief operating officer role before ascending to the president and CEO title.
An Amedisys spokesman said the company will focus on finding a permanent CEO before determining its next steps for a permanent COO.
Amedisys, which has posted strong earnings this year but has seen its stock price fall from $178 in March to $87 as of Tuesday, has said it is still confident in its financial outlook for the rest of 2022 even after the leadership change.