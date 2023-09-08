BR.amedisyssalebiz.082023_HS_044

Amedisys shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of the home health company’s $3.29 billion merger with UnitedHealth Group. Nearly 77% of stockholders voted in favor of the UnitedHealth offer, according to a filing the Baton Rouge home health company made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Friday.

Nearly 77% of stockholders voted in favor of the UnitedHealth offer, according to a filing the Baton Rouge home health company made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Friday. UnitedHealth has offered to pay $101 for each share of Amedisys stock.

The deal is set to close in 2024, pending approval from federal regulators. Amedisys will continue as a wholly owned subsidiary of UnitedHealth, with an office in Baton Rouge and operations in Nashville, Tennessee.

