Amedisys and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have reached a deal to provide a range of home health services to people living in 12 Arkansas counties.
Financial terms of the deal between Baton Rouge-based Amedisys, its Contessa division and UAMS were not disclosed. Contessa is a health technology start up that allows Amedisys to offer hospital at-home and skilled nursing facility at-home services through joint ventures with hospital systems.
Under the agreement, Amedisys said patients in Little Rock and Searcy, Arkansas will be able to get a range of medical services at home, including recovery, rehabilitation, palliative care, primary care and home health.
Paul Kusserow, Amedisys chairman and CEO, said in a statement this is the first partnership where the company and Contessa are offering an integrated model of home care. The company is looking to use this as a model for partnerships with other health systems.
“Amedisys is proud to partner with UAMS to provide a comprehensive program that will improve the outcomes and experiences for our patients in central Arkansas,” he said.