Millard Morris, who founded Amerisafe, a workers’ compensation provider, has stepped away from the DeRidder-based company.
Morris resigned from Amerisafe’s board of directors on Saturday. He had been on the board since 2007.
“I know that the company is in good hands and will continue to excel as it has in the past,” Morris said in a statement.
Morris founded Amerisafe in 1985. He served as chairman, CEO and principal shareholder until the business was sold to private investors in 1997. Morris served as director until the company went public in 2005. He rejoined the board two years later.
Amerisafe specializes on offering workers’ compensation coverage to small and mid-sized businesses that engage in hazardous industries, such as construction, trucking, logging and manufacturing. Through the first nine months of 2022, the company wrote $220.4 million in premiums.