Businesses concerned about the impact of the Interstate 10 widening project on work commute times should consider signing up employees for the state’s ridesharing program, officials involved with the project said Thursday.
More than 4,000 residents have already signed up for the Commuter Krewe program, said Rannah Gray, a Baton Rouge communications consultant who has been working with the state to promote the $1.5 million rideshare initiative.
Gray spoke about the app at an I-10 panel discussion hosted by the Sales and Marketing Executives of Greater Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Lodging Association and the Baton Rouge Events Association at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center on Constitution Avenue.
Developed by the state Department of Transportation and Development and the Capital Region Planning Commission in 2019, Commuter Krewe is a free app that allows users to find other potential ridesharers who work or live near them.
It also has an interactive map that shows what construction projects are active in the region, and it offers resources for employers who are developing virtual work plans or flexible scheduling policies to reduce employee commuting time.
Users can set some preferences for fellow ridesharers to avoid some unwanted interactions, Gray said.
“It can be just like a dating app,” she joked.
The hope, Gray said, is for residents to “let go of our cars” in an effort to shrink driver totals as construction ramps up. She said the program offers reimbursement for users who need to pay for an emergency ride, but only a few people used the emergency reimbursement last year.
“We’re not trying to get you to carpool every day, but if you try it one day a week, two days a week, you might find you like it,” Gray told the crowd.
The project is set to widen I-10 in both directions from La. 415 near Port Allen to the 10-12 split in the heart of Baton Rouge. Preliminary work is set for later this year, and lane closures are anticipated for 14 months beginning in 2024.
From an economic perspective, commercial corridors that might be hurt the most by construction include downtown, the Perkins Road overpass and South Acadian Thruway. Overpass businesses have already expressed concerns about their future with construction arriving soon.
David Day, owner of the Day Group marketing firm, asked the panel if state or city-parish officials are developing ways to help businesses “in the direct line of fire” of the construction.
James Taylor, a senior planner with project consultant Franklin Associates, said officials have engaged the Downtown Development District and Perkins overpass business owners to keep them abreast of construction activities.
As an example, Taylor said officials hope downtown workers and employers will keep patronizing businesses in their area so economic activity will stay up.
John Grubb, vice president of hotel operations for the Lod Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU, asked panelists if travel and lodging associations have been part of similar discussions. He noted traveling could fall at a time when the state’s tourism industry is still rebounding from COVID-19 pandemic losses.
Fred Raiford, the city-parish’s transportation and drainage director, said yes.
“From the city’s standpoint, we already know what the concerns are because they’ve already been expressed to us,” Raiford said.
Raiford said a number of traffic mitigation initiatives are already underway, including long-awaited signal synchronization.
He said crews are installing 176 new miles of fiber optic cables to improve communication between the signals and the city-parish’s traffic command center. The last of the new cables should be finished by April. Crews are also installing new traffic cameras to monitor activity and adjust signals as needed.
The goal is to improve the consistency of commuter times, he said.
“All I would ask is to be a little patient (during construction),” Raiford said. “You may need to leave a little earlier than you normally would.”