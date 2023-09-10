When Yuhuang Chemical announced in 2014 it was building a $1.85 billion methanol complex in St. James Parish, Louisiana was in a natural gas-driven boom hailed by the then-administration of Gov. Bobby Jindal as a renaissance of industrial expansion and jobs growth.
Hydraulic fracturing unlocked historically low natural gas prices, prompting a wave of companies to move into the Mississippi River corridor and capitalize on savings for a hydrocarbon that is both the fuel and a key feedstock of the petrochemical industry.
Fast-forward nearly decade, and the current owner of the methanol operation in St. James Parish, a local venture of Koch Industries, is proposing the facility's first major expansion in a far different environment.
Opposition from community and environmental groups is building over increased pollution. A federal lawsuit is also pending that would seek to ban new petrochemical plants in the parish and declare parish laws that could authorize the expansion as discriminatory against Black residents.
Though the company won't expand its physical footprint, Koch Methanol St. James needs the parish blessing to boost capacity by 25%, increasing methanol production from 5,456 tons to 6,834 tons per day.
Methanol is chemical building block for a variety of uses, including plastics, adhesives, plywood, paint and pharmaceuticals.
A new ethane line — ethane is a type of hydrocarbon and gas — is expected to aid in that improved production, while backup oxygen supply is expected to improve reliability. Added rail facilities are expected to aid in shipping.
"It's gonna really improve the site's long-term strength and viability here," Josh Wiggins, the plant manager, said in an interview.
Called an optimization project, the $150 million production expansion would add two to five more permanent jobs and around 400 temporary construction jobs, company officials say.
With only the first of the plant's initially proposed three phases built, Koch employs about 115 people in St. James, about a quarter of whom live in the parish. Production began in June 2021.
Koch is also seeking property tax exemptions that would save 80% of the cost over 10 years, with a first-year savings of $741,600, a state database says.
The company says construction and expanded operations would still add nearly $4 million in property tax revenue and another $2.3 million in sales revenue over 10 years to the parish and state combined.
With the production expansion, however, Koch is seeking the right to have significant increases in particulate, ozone-forming and toxic air pollution and in what is discharged into the Mississippi River.
Permit levels for combined toxic air pollution would double while ozone-forming chemicals would rise by half to more than 80%, permit applications say. Levels for combined particulate emissions, which can contribute to respiratory and cardiovascular problems, would rise by about a quarter, state filings show.
Koch has told state regulators that even with the increases — which are based on maximum production — the emissions would remain within federal and state health and environmental quality limits and wouldn't pose a disparate additional impact on minority residents.
Company modeling shows additional cancer risk for the nearest residents would be no more than one additional cancer case out of 1 million people and possibly even less. That's on the safest end of the range of added cancer risk that the federal government considers acceptable due to new air pollution.
Residents living in that area, on or near St. Emma Street along River Road, have mixed views of that added risk. Some said they've hardly noticed any impact on air quality from current operations, while others said mysterious smells are frequent and they are worried.
On Friday, Chaunte Scott, 36, and her sister, Alexis Dennis, 22, spoke in front of their parents' home on St. Emma and said they are more concerned about being able to escape the area if there were a plant explosion.
A local cut-through road, Burton Lane, was closed a few years ago, and parish attempts to build a new one have faltered. Still, Scott, who moved across the river two years ago, said she worries about the impact air quality will have on her parents.
"It'll be scary because they could be one in a million, you know," she said.
Living around the corner with her husband and their young daughter, Chasity White, 43, said she distrusts the company's cancer modeling. Though it followed federal protocols, White's experience with the many funerals she has attended in recent years tells her something different.
"That's bullcrap. I'm not gonna say what I really want to say. You still got people dying of cancer," said White, who is a member of Rise St. James, a community group fighting Koch and other industrial expansions.
Rise St. James and other advocates contend the expansion is another attempt to use unfair land use practices to industrialize western St. James Parish, a rural corner of the parish where the heaviest concentrations of Black or poor residents live.
"The 5th District of St. James Parish, La. is already vulnerable and already full," Sharon Lavigne said in a written statement. Lavigne lives in the St. James area and leads Rise St. James. "Our small community has experienced ongoing health disparities caused by poverty, stress, pollution and violence against our structures and the environment."
Environmental justice — hardly a new concern in Louisiana or St. James — revolves around the burden many of Louisiana's Black and other minority communities bear from industrial pollution in the Mississippi River corridor and elsewhere.
A joint investigation in 2019 by The Times-Picayune and ProPublica using U.S. Environmental Protection Agency modeling data found industrial activity in St. James and other parts of the Mississippi River industrial corridor between New Orleans and Baton Rouge have had a disproportionate impact on communities that already have some of the country’s most polluted air.
The issue has gained renewed public attention and interest from advocates, greater regulatory focus from the administration of President Joe Biden, and cash for advocacy and legal fights.
Groups like Rise St. James, Inclusive Louisiana and the Louisiana Bucket Brigade have helped stall or kill projects in the parish, despite support for them from successive local and state government administrations.
Court and regulatory challenges have stalled the $9.4 billion Formosa Chemical complex just upriver of Koch Methanol in western St. James for several years. Other multi-billion dollar projects have died on the vine facing opposition and financial or economic headwinds.
Several Louisiana petrochemical companies and some regional economic development groups have been discussing the formation of a "sustainabilty council" to counter what they view as misinformation from activist groups about new projects and the risk they pose to growth, according to The Lens.
Anne Rolfes, Bucket Brigade executive director, said renewed attention on St. James came in the mid-2010s after the 2014 land use plan and the wave of projects on the horizon.
Yuhuang Chemical mostly missed this wave of pushback, however, as parish leaders agreed to sell the old St. James High on River Road to Yuhuang for $10 million and build a new high school in Vacherie to make way for the plant, now owned by Koch.
Rolfes and Lavigne noted that residents received poor notification about what was coming and would have fought the plant otherwise.
"You know how it is. Nobody understands what's happening until the digging starts and, even then, people don't know," Rolfes said.
In March, Rise St. James, Inclusive Louisiana and Mt. Triumph Baptist Church sued parish government in U.S. District Court in New Orleans. The suit alleges a history of racist industrial siting decisions they contend has steered new polluting-plants to the parish's poorest and most concentrated minority areas.
The groups are seeking a first-ever ban on new petrochemical plants in the parish and an independent monitor. The suit is still in its early stages; the parish had denied the allegations.
Inclusive St. James and Mt. Triumph Baptist Church have appealed a parish planning commission's August decision to allow the Koch production expansion, sending it to the Parish Council later this month.
The groups and their lawyers, Tulane Environmental Law Clinic, point out their lawsuit seeks to throw out the parish law that would allow Koch to expand.
"Indeed, the pattern of discriminatory conduct that supports residents' claims in their federal case is repeated in this very land use decision," the appeal says.
In regulatory filings and public comments, Koch says it has made attempts through focus groups and an advisory panel to assess residents' concerns before it made the expansion decision. The company has invested in scholarship programs for workers and a oak tree-planting effort at the new St. James High to support the community.
The company also plans to install fence-line air monitors for a class chemicals, known as volatile organic compounds, though the monitors wouldn't measure all of the plant's proposed emissions.