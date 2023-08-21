Over the last few years, Louisiana has trumpeted the tens of billions of dollars being poured into carbon capture, the burgeoning technology designed to curb greenhouse gas emissions at industrial facilities.
Direct air capture — carbon capture’s cousin — hasn't quite received that level of monetary love here. Until now.
Project Cypress, the Calcasieu Parish direct air capture hub in line for up to $603 million in federal funding, is the state’s first major direct air capture project announcement, Louisiana Economic Development officials said. The federal government is also chipping in about $3 million for a roughly $4.87 million project led by LSU that will further research the technology.
Louisiana’s climate action plan mentions “carbon capture” 33 times. Direct air capture is only mentioned twice, though it is deemed as a “priority area.”
However, the Project Cypress announcement represents a huge leap forward in Louisiana for direct air capture, yet another carbon removal technology the state is relying on to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
As the two industrial processes continue to grow, here’s an explainer on how direct air capture works, how it differs from carbon capture, and why both technologies are proliferating in Louisiana amid environmental pushback.
Direct air capture vs. carbon capture
Generally speaking, carbon capture mitigates carbon dioxide emissions from industrial smokestacks while direct air capture pulls carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The specifics are a little more complicated.
Carbon dioxide capture systems typically fall into one of two categories, according to LSU chemical engineering professor John Flake: solid adsorbents, which are used for direct air capture, and liquid absorbents, which are more suited for carbon capture.
For direct air capture, large fans circulate ambient air into a filtration system where solid adsorbents “grab” the carbon dioxide, Flake said. The carbon dioxide is later “driven off” the adsorbents using either a vacuum or heat before it is either sequestered deep underground or siphoned for other industrial purposes.
“It’s basically a fan and a filter,” said John Thompson, markets and technology director for the Clean Air Task Force, a Boston-based environmental organization.
The current atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide is about 420 parts per million, Flake said. Though that figure is higher than it was before the Industrial Revolution, that concentration is still small enough to require “huge volumes of air” for the adsorbents to work. That makes direct air capture more energy intensive than carbon capture.
Battelle, the lead developer of Project Cypress, has said it plans to use renewable energy generated by local utilities to power the complex.
Carbon capture, meanwhile, uses liquid solvents that absorb carbon dioxide from flue gas, or the mix of gases that flows out of an industrial combustion reaction, Flake said. The solvents can also absorb carbon dioxide produced from steam methane reforming, a hydrogen production process that combines methane with steam.
The solvents consist of an “absorber” that soaks up the carbon dioxide and a “stripper” that produces a concentrated carbon dioxide stream, Flake said.
Why now? And why Louisiana?
Though many factors affect the fate of industrial projects, a significant driver of Louisiana’s carbon removal push is the dire need to reduce greenhouse gases, state officials have said. Gov. John Bel Edwards has said Louisiana typically ranks around the top five for annual carbon emissions nationwide.
The other key driver, of course, is money.
Both Edwards and Flake see carbon capture as an economic gold mine for Louisiana. Each LED carbon capture or energy transition announcement brings promises of hundreds of jobs and millions or even billions of dollars spent.
Of Louisiana's nine announced carbon capture projects from 2020 to 2022, the smallest carried a roughly $200 million price tag, according to LED reports. The largest was $9.2 billion for Gron Fuels, the Port Allen-based renewable fuel facility that is also promising more than 5,500 jobs.
In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 increased tax credits for companies that sequester their carbon dioxide emissions by either direct air capture or carbon capture.
Project Cypress will be funded through a direct air capture provision in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, helped usher into law in 2021.
Louisiana also has the infrastructure — and the emissions — to provide a foundation for a carbon removal economy. Carbon dioxide and associated pipeline networks are aplenty, and the geology here is suited for deep sequestration, industry analysts and carbon capture advocates say.
“The direct air capture is independent of location, but the transport and storage (i.e. sequestration) is a good fit for the Gulf Coast,” Flake said in an email.
‘Like trying to mop the ocean’
Direct air capture poses risks similar to carbon capture, environmental advocates say.
It is “a little bit like trying to mop the ocean,” said Jane Patton, plastics and petrochemicals campaigns manager at the Center for International Environmental Law.
Patton noted that Louisiana emitted somewhere between 211 million and 219 million tons of greenhouse gases in 2018, according to LSU’s most recent greenhouse gas inventory. At best, Project Cypress will sequester 1 million tons annually.
“We’re talking about a very big planet here and very small filtration mechanisms,” she said.
Patton said prior direct air capture pilot programs have missed their carbon dioxide sequestration goals while using more energy than promised. In addition, the filtration systems rely on amines and ethylene oxide, which are “very toxic.”
Patton is also wary of the injection aspect of both direct air capture and carbon capture, which requires liquefying carbon dioxide, transporting it via pipeline and injecting it deep under cap rocks within Louisiana’s “sinking geology,” as she put it.
“That has not been proven to work reliably anywhere in the world at the scale that industry is promising,” Patton said.
Thompson, of the Clean Air Task Force, said he understands the skepticism of direct air capture, but he argued that decades of carbon dioxide injection for oil recovery show “the geology works.”
He added that international studies have called for “massive amounts” of carbon removal technologies by 2050 to prevent further climate catastrophe.
“I believe that as (people) gain more experience with the technology, more familiarity with the technology, they gain more familiarity with the companies and they gain more familiarity with the regulations, I think that they will be accepting of this,” Thompson said.
However, Patton said that justification is being used by industrial companies to spend on technologies that won’t trap nearly enough carbon dioxide. Instead, Louisiana should focus on renewable energy and building efficiency investments that can generate far more quality jobs than carbon removal projects.
“There are so many more jobs to be found in increasing the energy efficiency of homes and transitioning the grid to renewable and solar — which is a technology that we can deploy immediately with resources from the federal government that is not based on experiments and would not put the people of Louisiana at risk,” Patton said.