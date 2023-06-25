BRAC taking applications for minority businesses accelerator
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting applications for yearlong program designed to help minority-owned businesses grow.
The Drive Minority Business Accelerator, powered by ExxonMobil, is designed to give small business owners the knowledge and networks necessary to grow and scale through training in areas such as finance, human resources and marketing.
Applications are being accepted through July 28. Tuition is $600 for BRAC investors and $1,000 for non-investors. Applicants with a minimum of $500,000 in annual revenue within the past five years, at least three full-time employees and at least 51% owned and operated by a minority are preferred. Participants will be selected by an advisory council and the program will begin in September.
For information or to register, go to brac.org/drive.
SCORE to host business startup seminar Tuesday
Louisiana SCORE will hold a free virtual seminar on basic finances for startup business from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The event covers such topics as critical record keeping, income and expense projections, cash flow analysis and yearly financial projections.
To register, go to score.org/batonrougearea.
St. Tammany Corp. generates $173 million in investments
A report from the St. Tammany Corp. said its economic development efforts have led to more than $173 million in investment and nearly 900 new and retained jobs in the parish.
The report, which covers from July 2020 to December 2022, was released as part of THRIVE 2023, the parish's first comprehensive strategic economic development plan.
The report highlights initiatives such as Northshore Healthscape, a three-parish collaborative effort supporting a key economic driver; STartUP Northshore, a three-year regional pilot program with the purpose of catalyzing entrepreneurship and sttammanystats.com, a one-stop hub for insights into St. Tammany Parish’s economy and its interconnectivity with the state, region, and nation.
The digital publication is available at sttammanycorp.org.
LSU mechanical engineering professor, AgCenter receive $10M rice grant
An LSU College of Engineering professor is working with the LSU AgCenter to design a new variety of rice that will be able to withstand drought conditions, making rice production fruitful while not exhausting natural resources.
Through a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture sector, Mechanical Engineering Associate Professor Manas Gartia is collaborating with a team of 24 researchers spanning five states under the leadership of Professor Prasanta Subudhi, of LSU’s AgCenter School of Plant, Environmental and Soil Sciences to develop the new type of rice.
The rice is designed to help the industry meet sustainability goals, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and soil losses.
The theory is by developing new rice varieties with better adaptation to climate variabilities and by implementing innovative crop management practices, sustainability and profitability can be improved. The second theory is that implementing education and outreach extension programs will speed up the adoption of a climate-resilient rice management system by both current and future generations of rice growers in the South.
Gartia will study the changes in rice due to various stresses such as salt, drought, water, and heat and identify the genes responsible for that behavior.
“Once we are able to identify the genes responsible for the rice plant’s survival under drought conditions, we can create a variety of rice with that particular trait and grow it under drought conditions,” he said.
The U.S. is the world’s fifth-largest exporter of rice, having produced more than 150 million pounds in 2022. Louisiana is the nation’s third-largest rice-producing state behind Arkansas and California.