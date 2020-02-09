Baton Rouge area
Emergent Method has named Jennifer Perkins as a senior consultant, leading various strategic communication, public outreach and policy initiatives within the firm’s public sector practice, and promoted Beth Long and Kimberly Boyle to manager.
Perkins has more than 12 years of experience working on local, state and federal programs in outreach and engagement, community affairs and project management, including Hazard Mitigation Grant and Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery programs. The California native has been a consultant on several federally funded grant programs, including those overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is an active member with the Capital Region Area Floodplain Task Force’s Community Rating System user group.
Long will continue to manage large-scale system implementation and business transformation projects. Boyle has transitioned into supporting the firm’s business development initiatives and managing Emergent Talent, a division of Emergent Method focused on employing and training skilled technical staff to support several of the firm’s large-scale client engagements.
Assurance Financial has named Katherine Campbell as chief digital officer.
She was director of marketing and introduced new technologies, created a digital brand for the company, oversaw the implementation of an improved online application process for borrowers of mortgage loans and helped create a centralized retail division.
American Institute of Architects Louisiana has appointed Kathleen Gordon as executive director.
Gordon has devoted time to AIA Baton Rouge since 2008 and been in the design/construction field and related professions for 24 years. She began her career on the West Coast with a construction company doing design-build work and has also worked with software firms as well as multiple architectural firms focusing on both commercial and residential projects. She is a graduate of LSU.
Business Brokers of Louisiana, doing business as Sunbelt Business Brokers, announced that Brandon A. Bourgeois has been promoted to senior vice president.
He will oversee all internal operations, along with the company's marketing activities and high value income producing properties in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Bourgeois also is supervising real estate broker in Louisiana and Mississippi. He is an LSU graduate.
Neighbors FCU has named Bridgette White as vice president of mortgage.
She was assistant vice president of mortgage and started with Neighbors in 2001 as a teller before working her way up as a mortgage escrow servicer and later a mortgage loan officer.
Danny Heitman has been named editor of the Forum magazine, a publication of The Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
Heitman was with The Advocate as a columnist and frequently writes for national publications, such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master’s degree from California State University-Dominguez Hills.
Scott Michelet has been elected chairman of Visit Baton Rouge, representing the Baton Rouge Lodging Association.
Other officers are Claude Reynaud, vice chairman, representing Preserve Louisiana; Mary Stein, secretary/treasurer, representing the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council; and Norman Chenevert, immediate past chairman, representing the Downtown Development District.
Remaining board members are Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, representing the Metro Council; Mickey Freiberg, representing the Louisiana Restaurant Association — Baton Rouge Chapter; Ben Blackwell, representing the Baton Rouge Lodging Association; Kim Ginn, representing the Baton Rouge Area Chamber; Adrienne Moore, representing the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge; and the Rev. Lee T. Wesley, representing the Mayor-President's Office.
New Orleans area
Adams and Reese has named to its executive committee Edwin C. Laizer, who is a partner in the firm’s New Orleans office.
The firm’s executive committee is the management body of the firm and consists of six partners, each elected by their fellow partners to a three-year term. Laizer represents clients in the insurance, energy, marine, transportation, construction and commercial arenas. He is a graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and received his B.B.A. from Loyola University.
Pan-American Life Insurance Group has named Miguel Edwards as senior vice president — chief information officer and member of the company’s executive management committee.
Edwards was chief information officer with Kemper Insurance, leading technology strategy and execution of Kemper Life and Health. He has more than 20 years of information technology experience and previously was vice president, strategy and operations — Allstate brand distribution, for Allstate Insurance Co. He earned his bachelor's in business administration from the Metropolitan College of New York, and an MBA from Rider University.
Marketing and advertising agency Cerberus has named David Rhoden as digital art director / developer.
In addition to the digital side, Rhoden also has more than 12 years of experience in design, illustration and animation. He has worked on brands such as AT&T, Crown Royal, Smirnoff, Dixie Beer and the U.S. Army during his time at Sanders\Wingo in Austin, Texas, and MRM/McCann in New York City. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and a juris doctorate from Loyola College of Law.
King & Jurgens announced that health law attorney Carolyn Buckley and maritime attorney Jedd Malish have been named members of the firm.
Buckley advises health care clients on regulatory and compliance matters, with an emphasis on fraud and abuse issues and HIPAA compliance, representing air medical transportation companies, hospice care companies and other health care providers. Malish represents maritime clients throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas on matters including collisions, allisions, sinkings, salvage, pipeline ruptures, pollution, commercial disputes, insurance coverage, subrogation, recreational boating accidents and defense of personal injury and wrongful death claims.
Harvey Gulf International Marine has hired John Dunn as vice president of subsea vessel operations to assemble and manage a subsea vessel management team to grow the company in that line of business.
Dunn was with Oceaneering and previously was director of operations at Meridian Ocean Services, a subsea service provider acquired by Oceaneering in 2016. He is also an unlimited U.S. Coast Guard chief engineer and worked for Chevron Shipping’s tanker and FPSO fleets.
Around Louisiana
Phelps Dunbar has elected to partnership Michael Held and Katie Myers in New Orleans and Jeff Tomlinson in Baton Rouge.
Held, in admiralty, practices maritime law, commercial litigation and general insurance defense matters involving third-party liability claims and first-party coverage issues. Myers, in insurance, practices in the area of insurance and reinsurance. Tomlinson, in business, practices in commercial real estate, oil and gas, and negotiating industrial facility agreements with contractors and suppliers.
Kendra Linder Palmer of b1Bank in Shreveport has been installed as president of the Louisiana Bankers Education Council.
Palmer succeeds Stephen David Jr., of Hancock Whitney Bank in Baton Rouge, who will serve as immediate past president on the executive council. Other council members elected were President-Elect Tony Haring, of Franklin State Bank in Winnsboro; Secretary/Treasurer Chad Burgess, of Citizens National Bank in Bossier City; Education Chairman Mallie Bowers, of First Federal Bank in Lake Charles; and Membership Chairman Kathryn Richard, of Bank of Zachary.
Councilmen at large from the area are Dorothy Bellocq, of Home Bank N.A. in Baton Rouge; Lauren Burns, of Ville Platte; Hunter Creed, of Investar Bank in Baton Rouge; Robbin Hardee, of Metairie Bank; Ryan Haydel, of Pedestal Bank in St. Martinville; and Minh Luu, of Peoples Bank in New Roads.
Gordon Nelson, a former assistant secretary at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and a project engineer with Volkert, was elected president of the Louisiana Good Roads and Transportation Association.
He succeeds Kenneth Perret, who did not run for reelection after serving as the group's president for 10 years, and will serve as immediate past president.
Other officers are Senior Vice President J. Don Weathers, retired executive director of the Louisiana Asphalt Pavement Association; Vice President Brin Ferlito, of Vectura Consulting Services LLC; and Secretary/Treasurer Ken Naquin, chief executive officer of Louisiana Associated General Contractors.
Other 2020 directors include Chris Abadie, of Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Co.; Gen. John Basilica, of HNTB; Doreen Brasseaux, of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana; Janet L. Evans, of Volkert Inc.; Courtney Fenet, of R.E. Heidt Construction; Rhaoul A. Guillaume, of Gotech Inc.; Steve Hackworth, of D&J Construction; Shelby P. LaSalle Jr., of Shelby P. LaSalle Jr. LLC Consulting; Sherri LeBas, of GEC; Lew Love, of Cajun Industries; Jennifer Marusak, executive director of the Ports Association of Louisiana; D. Chance McNeely, executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association; Roger Melancon, of RDM Consulting; Erich Ponti, executive director of the Louisiana Asphalt Pavement Association; Bob Schmidt, of Huval and Associates; Bill Temple, of the Concrete and Aggregates Association of Louisiana; Ann Forte Trappey, of Forte and Tablada; and Gard Wayt, of the International I-49 Coalition.