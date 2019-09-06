Shintech will flare for several days next week at its newest ethylene production plant in Iberville Parish.

The company expects the continuous flaring to last no more than three days at the $1.4 billion Plaquemine plant that took more than four years to build. Flaring is considered part of the start-up process and can be used as a safety device to get rid of excess chemicals, most faring is hydrocarbons and hydrogen, according to the company. Shintech previously flared intermittently in May at the site.

"This next phase of flaring means that our new facility is fully constructed, nearly done with initial testing and soon will begin normal operations," said Danny Cedotal, director of manufacturing at Shintech in a news release.

Shintech, a subsidiary of the Japanese chemical giant Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., employs about 450 workers and nearly 600 contractors at its sites in Plaquemine and Addis. It expects the new plant to be in full operation by next month.

