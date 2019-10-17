Pool Corp., a Covington-based distributor of supplies for swimming pools, reported third-quarter earnings of $79.5 million compared to $69.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Net income amounted to $1.95 per share compared to $1.66 per share a year ago. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.84 per share compared to $1.58 in the third quarter of 2018.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.
Pool posted revenue of $898.5 million in the period compared to $811.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $887.3 million.
Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $6.20 to $6.40 per share.