Satellite communications company Globalstar reported a third-quarter loss of $25.9 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with a $21.1 million profit, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.
The Covington-based company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $11.5 million for the quarter, compared with $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Company officials have said EBITDA is the measuring stick satellite phone companies use because they are severely affected by depreciation of their equipment.
The change in EBITDA was caused by a drop in total revenue, which was down to $32.8 million, compared to $38.6 million a year earlier. Service revenue dropped from $34.2 million to $28.4 million and subscriber equipment sales fell from nearly $4.5 million to almost $4.4 million. and $1.2 million in revenue from subscriber equipment sales.
Dave Kagan, chief operating officer, said in a statement Globalstar had been hurt by the downturn in the oil and gas industry. “This year has obviously not been what we expected, but we have enjoyed a few victories, while also enduring the challenges presented by the pandemic,” he said.
Globalstar was trading at 32 cents a share Friday morning, up 6.7% or 2 cents.