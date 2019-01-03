The Baton Rouge region added 5,700 jobs in November compared to the year before, the ninth month in a row the area has posted a year-to-year gain in employment.
Eight of Louisiana's nine metro areas added jobs over the year in November, with Houma-Thibodaux taking the loss. Overall, the state has gained 20,700 jobs since November 2017, bringing the total number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana to just over 2 million, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted. This is the 14th consecutive month of year-over-year employment increases for the state.
The capital region's nonfarm employment rose to 415,800 jobs in November. Baton Rouge gained 4,000 construction jobs over the year; 2,100 education and health service jobs; and 1,600 professional, scientific and technical services jobs. It lost 1,200 leisure and hospitality jobs and 1,000 retail trade jobs.
The area's unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 4 percent, up from 3.7 percent in November 2017. That's better than the state unemployment rate of 4.5 percent during November, which was 4.2 percent a year ago.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in November, down from 3.9 percent a year ago.
NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City increased 12,200 jobs over the year to 589,600, the biggest gain of any metro area. Construction added 3,700 jobs; the hospital sector, 2,800; leisure and hospitality, 1,900; transportation, warehousing and utilities, 1,800; and manufacturing, 1,100. Administrative and support services jobs fell by 1,000 jobs, while state government lost 600.
The New Orleans unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent from 4 percent last year.
LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region increased 1,200 jobs from November 2017 to 202,900. Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, dropped by 700 jobs. The region added 1,100 service-providing jobs, while manufacturing added 700 jobs in the goods-producing sector. The unemployment rate was up slightly to 4.5 percent from 4.4 percent a year earlier.
OTHER METRO AREAS: Lake Charles added 3,600 jobs over the year to 121,400. It was the 89th consecutive month of over-the-year job gains and the biggest percentage increase of any metro area in the state. Hammond added 800 jobs to 47,800; Monroe, 800 jobs to 80,100; Shreveport-Bossier City, 500 jobs to 180,000; Alexandria 100 jobs to 62,500. Houma-Thibodaux was the only metro area to shed jobs over the year, down 900 jobs to 85,500.