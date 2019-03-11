Louisiana added 8,600 nonfarm jobs in January compared to a year earlier, as employment rose to 1,961,600.
The figures, which are not seasonally adjusted, were reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Monday. The gain represented a 0.4 percent rise in jobs over the year.
Six of 11 industries posted gains in Louisiana, with education and health services, up 6,500 to 318,200; leisure and hospitality, up 2,800 to 232,900; and government, up 1,200 to 325,300, adding the most. Manufacturing added 100 jobs, bringing employment to 134,000. Financial activities, up 500, and other services, up 900, also rose.
Trade, transportation and utilities posted the largest drop over the year, shedding 1,300 jobs to 378,000. Information lost 800 jobs, construction, 600, and professional and business services, 400. Mining and logging, which includes the state's oil and gas industry, fell by 300 jobs to 34,900.