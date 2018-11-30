Chandler Services, a Baton Rouge-based electrical subcontractor, has purchased an office/warehouse on South Choctaw Drive for $514,500.
According to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office on Friday, Crowe Eight LLC, headed by Seth Chandler who owns Chandler Services, bought the land at 6800 South Choctaw. The seller was 6800 South Choctaw LLC of Baton Rouge.
Justin Langlois with SVN|Graham, Langlois & Legendre, who represented the buyer, said the 1.47-acre site has a 14,415-square-foot office on it. Joey Canella and Steve Legendre, also with SVN, represented the seller.
Chandler Services currently has an office on Greenwell Springs Road. Langlois said the company wanted a larger space with an laydown yard for equipment and supplies.