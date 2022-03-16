Baton Rouge General and medical insurance giant Humana are fighting the clock to renegotiate a soon-to-expire reimbursement contract so the health care system can keep Humana Medicare Advantage patients in network.
Should a deal fail to materialize, Baton Rouge General’s hospitals and clinics may no longer be fully covered by Humana Medicare Advantage plans starting in May, according to a March 10 letter Baton Rouge General sent to its more than 12,000 Humana Medicare Advantage patients.
The agreement under question only affects Baton Rouge General patients with Medicare Advantage plans — which typically offer coverage beyond traditional Medicare plans — through Humana.
Baton Rouge General officials said the letter was sent out of urgency with a key federal deadline approaching. Patients who want to change their Medicare Advantage plan have until March 31 to do so.
The letter encourages the Humana patients to explore other Medicare Advantage plans should negotiations fail to be settled before the March 31 deadline. It says the hospital system is covered by Medicare Advantage plans through six other insurers: Peoples Health, Wellcare, United Healthcare, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Vantage and Aetna.
“We are working around the clock to reach an agreement with the Humana team, but because Medicare Open Enrollment ends soon, we wanted to let you know that there are other Medicare Advantage plans your care team accepts,” the letter says.
As part of standard operating procedure, Baton Rouge General has issued a termination notice to Humana that is effective May 3, said BRG Vice President Don Shaw, who oversees the system’s payor contracts.
Shaw emphasized that negotiations are still happening daily with Humana to extend the contract.
“Our goal is still to be a Humana provider. Nobody has closed the doors on that,” he said. “Humana has not closed their doors, and we have not either. Our goal is to get this settled.”
Humana officials confirmed they had received the termination notice.
“We are currently in negotiations with them and remain hopeful that we will reach a new agreement prior to that date,” Nancy Hanewinckel, a Humana spokeswoman, said in an email.
The key sticking point appears to be the reimbursement rates Humana is paying Baton Rouge General.
“Despite inflation and a sharp rise in healthcare costs, Baton Rouge General has not received a rate increase from Humana in over a decade,” the letter says.
Shaw said he can’t speak to Humana’s rationale for the lack of an increase. “I would just be guessing if I spoke on that,” he said.
Humana officials did not respond to a question about the rate issue.
Baton Rouge General began negotiations with Humana in November, several months before their contract was set to expire. Shaw said discussions were “slow” at first but have picked up in the last few weeks.
Shaw said the hospital system sent the letter to let Humana patients know they have the option to switch plans should negotiations not meet the March 31 deadline. The letter has, understandably, led to nervous calls from patients.
“It is disruptive to (Humana) patients that have a Baton Rouge General physician or that come to Baton Rouge General,” Shaw said. “Our goal is to keep those patients seeing the same providers that they have been seeing all along and not to interrupt that.”