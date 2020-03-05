The OPEC oil cartel is calling for a deep production cut and Exxon Mobil is trimming southwest U.S. drilling activity to keep crude prices from falling further as disruption to global business from the coronavirus slashes demand from air travel and industry.
Oil ministers from the 14 Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries decided at a meeting Thursday to push for a cut of 1.5 million barrels a day, or about 1.5% of total world supply, that will be addressed Friday.
Separately, Exxon said Thursday it will reduce the number of rigs in the oil-rich Permian basin, a region that stretches across the boarder of New Mexico and Texas.
The price of a barrel of oil has fallen more than 20% since the start of the year, and 8% in the last month, with energy demand expected to shrink as the outbreak drags on the global economy. Oil prices were already under pressure due to signs of a slowing economy at home and abroad.
OPEC's move appears aimed at keeping prices roughly where they are by preventing a further decline. Lower prices can help consumer demand, particularly in the United States, by putting more cash in consumer pockets to consume other goods. They have less impact on drivers in Europe, where higher taxes are the main component in fuel prices.
The OPEC proposal calls for its members to cut output by 1 million barrels a day, with another 500,000 barrels to be cut by non-member allies, like Russia, who have been coordinating production measures with the cartel in recent years. Members and non-members will meet Friday to decide.
Russia's agreement is not certain, however. Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh noted that Russia has been reluctant to go along with cuts. Asked if OPEC had a Plan B if Russia does not go along, he replied: “No, we have no other plan.”
Analysts like Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB bank, expect Russia to agree to some level of cuts because the outlook is dire.
He believes the cuts to production will keep the price of oil from dropping to $40 or $30 per barrel but not to push it higher than the current level around $50 a barrel.
“We all know today, oversupply, driven by industry investments in some of these growth markets, have exceeded demand, and we’ve got a very challenging short-term margin environment which is now being compounded by the growing economic impact of the coronavirus that we’re seeing around the world,” CEO Darren Woods said Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange. “And that is creating a lot of uncertainty, particularly in the near term, and I would say particularly here in Wall Street. However, the longer-term horizon is clear, and today our focus is on that horizon, and the future.”
Exxon expects $30 billion to $35 billion in capital expenditures this year, but likely toward the bottom half of that range.
The world’s five largest oil and gas companies in 2019 spent $88.7 billion on capital projects, down nearly 50% from the $165.9 billion spent in 2013, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.