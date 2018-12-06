The largest ever ship set to sail from New Orleans' port has been named — and it's a bit on the nose.

Carnival has announced that the ship, scheduled to take on passengers in 2020, has been named the Mardi Gras, according to a release from the cruise line.

The name, which was the first given to a Carnival cruise ship in 1972, was announced at the end of an episode of "Wheel of Fortune."

"The name Mardi Gras is no stranger to cruise folks — this was the ship that introduced Carnival-style fun to the world," reads the site. "And now, it’s also the nameplate that’s gracing our next ship!"

The ship, expected to weigh 180,000 tons, is currently under construction and will be Carnival's largest ship ever constructed, according to the cruise line.

Itineraries are expected to announced in January 2019, and go on sale later that month.

Carnival previously announced plans to swap out its two New Orleans-based passenger ships in 2019.

The 2,980-passenger Carnival Glory, now in Miami, will replace the 3,646-passenger Carnival Dream, sailing year-round seven-day cruises out of New Orleans.

New Orleans will also add Disney Cruise Lines to its offerings in 2020. The first four-day Disney cruise sold out in just an hour, and more cruise lines are about to launch bigger ships and longer cruises from the Port of New Orleans.

