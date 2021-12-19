Columbia Sportswear opens in Mall of Louisiana
Columbia Sportswear, a global outdoor leader known for its high-tech gear and apparel, has opened a store in the Mall of Louisiana.
The store is located in the open air Boulevard portion of the mall, near Sephora in a space that had been occupied by Ann Taylor.
The Portland, Oregon-based outdoors chain has about 130 stores in the U.S.
Mallard Bay, 'Airbnb for sportsmen' launched
Mallard Bay, which bills itself as "Airbnb for sportsman," has launched.
The online marketplace is a guided hunt booking experience, which allows outdoorsmen to book hunting guides, charter boat captains, lodging and meals.
The business was founded by Logan Meaux, Joel Moreau, Tam Nguyen and Wyatt Mallett.
"Going on these guided hunts is something you’ll remember for a lifetime. I remember being in the blind at 5 years old with a BB gun and I loved every minute of it," Meaux said. "We want Mallard Bay to help outfitters provide those experiences for the hunter or fisherman, and then have that person turn around and tell everyone they know about their amazing experiences and how easy it was to book their trip."