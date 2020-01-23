Pier 1 Imports, which recently announced plans to close up to 450 of its stores, is shutting down its Perkins Road location in Baton Rouge.

Signs at the store at 3535 Perkins announced the closing and promoted deep discounts at the liquidation sale.

While Pier 1 has not released a list of stores targeted for closing, it has been removing locations from its website. Business Insider, an online news site, identified 270 U.S. stores that were no longer listed on the Pier 1 site.

That list included the Perkins Road store and five other Louisiana locations: 8832 Veterans Memorial Highway in Metairie, 690 Town Center Parkway in Slidell, 1629 Westbank Expressway in Harvey, 1556 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houma and 4681 Pecanland Mall Drive in Monroe.

Pier 1 still has its Mall of Louisiana, 800 Metairie Road in Metairie, Lafayette, Covington and Lake Charles stores still listed on its website.

When Pier 1 announced earlier this month it was closing stores, the home furnishings chain had 942 locations. The company has posted eight consecutive quarters of sales losses.