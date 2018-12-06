The Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation has pledged a $2 million gift to the Baton Rouge General Foundation through a match program, a gift that is expected to be the largest in BRG's history.
The Pennington Foundation said it will give $2 to the BRG Pennington Cancer Center for every $1 donated, up to $1 million. In total, the center is expected to raise $3 million.
The Pennington family donated to BRG's cancer center in 2006, allowing it to purchase an advanced linear accelerator for cancer care. The center was subsequently named after the family.
The gift will help fund continued growth in technology and equipment, including a new PET CT scanner and other equipment, BRG said. BRG's Pennington Cancer Center treats more than 1,500 patients a year.