Baton Rouge-based b1Bank is acquiring an investment advisory firm in Mississippi as a way to expand its wealth services arm.

The local bank is expected to acquire Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC, known as SSW, in the coming weeks. The firm specializes in managing portfolios for businesses, foundations and individuals.

The investment firm is based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, and was founded in 1995. It has $3.5 billion in assets under management. That's significantly larger than the $235 million b1Bank has under management through its Wealth Solutions division.

"Bringing SSW under the b1Bank umbrella will allow us to expand the set of products and services we offer through our Financial Institutions Group, while also strengthening the investment services we offer to our individual clients," said Jude Melville, CEO of b1Bank.