Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week is back, and it’s live and in person for the first time since 2019.
And Genevieve Silverman couldn’t be more excited.
“It’s been a long two years without having those connections and bringing the entrepreneurial community together,” said Silverman, president and CEO of NexusLA, which organizes the event.
BREW — as the small business and entrepreneurial networking conference is commonly known — is returning to an in-person format this year after a break in 2020 and a virtual event in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Bon Carre Business Center at 7389 Florida Blvd.
Festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. Wednesday with an Opening Night celebration to honor the 30th anniversary of NexusLA, the small business investment nonprofit that hosts BREW. Sessions for Thursday, also known as Entrepreneur Day, start at 8:30 a.m. and will include presentations by local and national entrepreneurs.
Silverman said that, in early 2021, NexusLA first started exploring the revival of an in-person event as vaccines began to roll out. Organizers had hoped for a November launch, but waves from coronavirus variants like delta and omicron held off those plans.
NexusLA chose to delay BREW until it could be held in person because the event leans so heavily on networking, which can be challenging to achieve virtually. The organization confirmed in January the event was ready for its live return.
“There was just a resounding agreement that we didn’t want to have BREW until we could have it in person,” Silverman said. “BREW is all about connecting. It’s about finding your peer group, meeting other entrepreneurs, getting ideas from them.”
Among the highlights of this year’s event are the 30th anniversary event for NexusLA and the High Stakes Pitch Competition, set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Three entrepreneurs will showcase their business ideas in front of a panel of judges, and the winner will receive a $100,000 investment from Innovation Catalyst and the Red Stick Angel Network.
“It really showcases the innovative work that’s going on, and it let you see the passion of these entrepreneurs,” Silverman said of the pitch contest. “That kind of showcase is what this entrepreneurial community can do in the Baton Rouge region.”
In addition to the competition, a long list of speakers from across the country will cover a range of topics, including development, leadership, cryptocurrency, NFTs and medicinal cannabis.
Author and entrepreneur Jon Bostock will host a “Fireside Chat” at 4 p.m. Thursday with Greater Baton Rouge Business Report President and CEO Julio Melara. The two will discuss the future of the workplace.
The Wednesday event is open to the public. Entrepreneur Day tickets will cost $50, and High Stakes Pitch Competition tickets are $25. To register or for more details on possible ticket discounts, visit celebratebrew.com.