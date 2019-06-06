Mestizo, a popular Mexican restaurant near the Acadian Thruway-Interstate 10 intersection, is closed until further notice after it flooded during Thursday’s heavy rainstorm.

“It’s a mess,” said Kendra Langlois, general manager. “It’s worse than 2016.” She blamed the flooding on poor drainage around Acadian.

Mestizo took on five to six inches of water early Thursday morning. “At 7 a.m. we were in here and the water started coming in. It didn’t stop,” she said.

Langlois said she was waiting on insurance adjusters to arrive and pulling out carpets.

