The 12th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates is out.
The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private gathering in October.
LSU also released the Roaring 10, a list of the companies that made up the top 10 in terms of having the highest revenue.
In alphabetical order, the businesses on the LSU's Roaring 10 are Christus Health-Louisiana and Southeast Texas, Alexandria, hospitals; Danos, Gray, oil and gas services; HNTB Corp., Kansas City, Missouri, architecture; Lipsey's, Baton Rouge, wholesale firearms sales; Performance Contractors, Baton Rouge, general industrial contractor services; Provident Resources Group, Baton Rouge, developer and operator of health care facilities, student housing and senior living; PSC Group, Baton Rouge, transportation and logistics services; Safety Management Systems, Lafayette, medical transportation and health and safety services; The Newtron Group, Baton Rouge, electrical construction and instrumentation; and Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, industrial construction and fabrication.
HNTB, Lipsey's and Safety Management Systems also made the 100 fastest-growing list.
Other companies on the fastest-growing list are: 365 LABS, Answering Bureau, Anytime Flooring, Argent Financial Group, B & G Food Enterprises, Babcock Partners, BJackson Enterprises, BrownRice Marketing, Cadence, Cane River Pecan Company, Carter & Hatcher Consulting, Coastal Ecology Group d/b/a CEG Assessments, Courtney Barton, Crescent Payroll Solutions, DarkHorse Industries, DonahueFavret Contractors, EBM Fulfillment Solutions, Ecommerce Solution Group, EGGIE Salon Studio, Emergent Method, Evergreen Tractor & Equipment, Extreme Nitrogen, Facilities Maintenance Management, Four Corners Wealth Management, Frantz-Gibson Painting Company, Future Genius Solutions LLC d/b/a ThreeSixtyEight, Garcia Roofing, Gatorworks, Gauthier Amedee, Global Commerce and Services, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, Greenleaf Lawson Architects, Guarantee Restoration Services, Guardian Computer, Gulfgate Construction, Hargrove Roofing, Highflyer Human Resources, Horizon Financial Group, Information Management Solutions, d/b/a Secure Shredding and Recycling, Investar Bank, ITinspired, Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, Keely Thorne Events, Keys Graphics, Kidder & Schultz CPAs, Kilcor Construction, Launch Media, Law Offices of Howard Conday Jr., Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, Legacy Construction Group, Legacy Title, Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists, Lyons Specialty Company, MaeMe Events and Gifts, Manchac Homes. Manheim Architecture, MAPP, Mid South Extrusion, Moran Construction Consultants, Netchex, NewEdge Advisors, Oasis Spaces, Patient Plus Urgent Care, Pearl Events Austin, Pentecom, Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions, Pinnacle Group Insurance and Financial Services, PJ's Coffee of New Orleans, Pontchartrain Partners, Premier Health Consultants, Quality Engineering & Surveying, Red River Bank, Reputation Capital Media Services, RHH Architects, Ritter Maher Architects, ROMPH ▪ POU AGENCY, Roofing Solutions, ROSA Enterprises Corporation d/b/a The UPS Store 2305, Ryan Gootee General Contractors, SEJ Services, Sigma Consulting Group, SSE Steel Fabrication, System Resources Telecom, Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge, TAP Innovations, The Pangburn Group, The Royal Treatment, Toussaint Customs and Collisions, Trifecta Sports Therapy, Two Maids and a Mop, Vacherie Fuel, Vectura Consulting Services, VGraham, Vivid Ink Graphics, Wakefield Enterprises dba NolaCajun, Walther Animal Clinic and Window World of Baton Rouge
Nominations are submitted by individuals, colleagues, clients, former classmates or the businesses themselves. Businesses submit financial details confidentially to Postlethwaite & Netterville to be considered for the top 100 list, which began in 2011, and the Roaring 10, in its fourth year.