Home Federal Bank of Shreveport has signed a deal to buy First National Bank of Benton in an all-cash deal, the banks announced Tuesday.
The boards for both banks unanimously approved the deal. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
Though not all terms of the deal were disclosed, the merger should create a financial windfall for shareholders of Northwest Bancshares Corp., the holding company of First National Bank of Benton. A news release said Northwest Bancshares shareholders will receive $10.1 million worth of stock options and another $8.4 million from a one-time cash distribution.
As of August, Northwest Bancshares had $81.7 million in assets, $52.1 million in loans, $65 million in total deposits and $14.2 million in shareholders’ equity, according to a news release.
Home Federal Bank has $590 million in assets, $532 million in deposits and $387.9 million in loans, according to federal filings.
Home Federal Bank is headquartered in Shreveport and has nine banking locations in northwest Louisiana. First National Bank operates one location in Benton, about a half hour north of downtown Shreveport.
“First National provides a natural expansion of our franchise within our home market,” James R. Barlow, Home Federal Bank’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. “First National has developed an exceptional customer base in its market area. We are excited to expand to the Benton community and increase our market share in Bossier Parish.”
John A. Batson, president and CEO of Northwest Bancshares, said the merger will provide an “excellent opportunity” for the company’s customers and employees.
“Home Federal Bank has an extremely impressive platform which will allow our customers to enjoy expanded products, services and locations without compromising the high level of customer service they have come to expect,” Batson said in a statement.