Gonzales children's products maker Crown Crafts Inc. this week reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $238,000, or 2 cents per share, on net sales of $21.8 million, compared with net income of $1.6 million, or 16 cents per share, on $20.3 million in sales a year earlier.
Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.
As previously announced, the company closed its Carousel Designs subsidiary May 21. The current year quarter and full-year periods included a loss of $2.2 million from the impairment of Carousel’s assets. The after-tax impact was $1.7 million, or 17 cents per share.
“Excluding the impact of the Carousel closure, we achieved improvement in net sales and net income in every quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the prior-year quarter,” said Olivia Elliott, president and chief operating officer. “This was due to the ongoing popularity of our products in the marketplace and the outstanding performance of our employees.”
For the full fiscal year, net income was $6.1 million, or 60 cents per share, on net sales of $79.2 million, compared with net income of $6.6 million, or 65 cents per share, on $73.4 million in sales for fiscal 2020.