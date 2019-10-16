After seven years of operations, the benefits of the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, a free year-long program that prepares people for jobs in local petrochemical plants, are starting to develop.
Some graduates from the program have moved into supervisory positions at ExxonMobil, said Gloria Moncada, refinery manager.
“I see them creating a legacy they can pass on and coach to others in the industry as well,” she said during a stakeholder breakfast Wednesday at the City Club of Baton Rouge. About 70 people, including elected officials, representatives from Baton Rouge Community College and the program’s contractor partners attended the event.
The program, which is set to graduate its fifth class in January, allows students to take classes at night so they can get employment as millwrights, welders, pipefitters and electricians. The program also provides training in soft skills, such as financial literacy and résumé preparation. More than 200 people have graduated in the previous four classes. The current class has about 190 students.
Of the students who graduated in the most recent class, between 85% and 90% are still working at the business that hired them. “That’s tremendous because the first year is usually the toughest part,” Moncada said.
Larry Sherman, director of maintenance for Stupp Corp., said juggling a full-time job and a slate of night classes is difficult work, but the students are motivated. He recalled one student announcing “Quitting is not an option.”
“Those are the kind of people we need in this industry,” he said.
Theresa Myles was working as a dispatcher for Hobart Corp., when the logistics firm shut down its Baton Rouge office and consolidated operations in New Orleans. Myles was interested in becoming an electrician and planned to get a job as a painter and use her own money to go to school. Then she found out about the training initiative.
Myles is set to graduate in January and she’s starting to put together her résumé. But she’s already planning on continuing her education to move up the ranks as an electrician. “I just need to put my foot in there, and I’ll be able to manage myself through the processes I need to go through,” she said.
Recruiting for the sixth class, which will begin in late January, has already started. An open house for the program will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Magnolia Library and Performing Arts Center on the main campus of Baton Rouge Community College, 201 Community College Drive.
Potential students will be tested for basic aptitudes, undergo background and drug tests, and conduct face to face interviews with industry partners, said Girard Melancon, BRCC vice chancellor of workforce solutions.