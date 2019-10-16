Nearly 70 people were in attendance at Wednesday's North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, including local elected officials contractor partners and community leaders A panel discussion took place to address the success and future of the program. Seen here are, from left: Larry Sherman, director of maintenance for Stupp Corporation; Gloria Moncada, refinery manager for ExxonMobil Baton Rouge; Robyn Merrick, vice president of external affairs for the Southern University System (panel moderator); Girard Melancon, vice chancellor of workforce solutions for Baton Rouge Community College; and Willie Smith, interim chancellor for Baton Rouge Community College.