Crown Crafts Inc., the Gonzales-based maker of children's products, reported a fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.1 million, or 21 cents per share, on net sales of $18.6 million.
The quarter ended Dec. 29. That compares with quarterly net income of $1.6 million, or 15 cents per share, on net sales of $18.7 million for the same period the year before.
E. Randall Chestnut, chairman, president and CEO, said he was pleased with the third-quarter performance, despite the flat sales. “Throughout the past several months, Crown Crafts has navigated a landscape filled with increasing tariffs," he said. "We have worked with governmental authorities, customers and suppliers to meet these challenges, and I am delighted to say that our team has adjusted and performed well.”
Crown Crafts operates through subsidiaries NoJo Baby & Kids Inc., Sassy Baby Inc. and Carousel Designs LLC.