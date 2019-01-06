Keep La. Beautiful grant applications starting
Keep Louisiana Beautiful will begin accepting letters of intent for its 2019-2020 Healthy Community Grant on Jan. 15, with letters due to the organization by Feb. 12.
The Healthy Communities Grant provides funding to support local projects and programs that bring about behavioral changes needed to improve, preserve and protect the natural beauty of Louisiana. Grant funds of $2,500 to $8,000 per project are available to encourage community action in the areas of litter and waste reduction; recycling; reusing; litter enforcement; and environmental education, as they relate to the organization's mission of promoting personal, corporate and community responsibility for a clean Louisiana.
The program, which provided $92,000 for projects throughout Louisiana in 2018, is a reimbursement grant and is open to nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies, schools and universities, organization affiliates, and pre-certified affiliates.
After a first selection round from letters of intent, applicants will be invited to submit a formal application, due on March 25. The funding cycle for the Healthy Communities Grant will run from Aug. 1 to May 1, 2020.
Partnership promotes disaster preparation
The Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have formed a partnership to help improve financial preparedness of individuals and families before a natural disaster.
The organizations will develop comprehensive training for financial professionals and aid in the financial preparedness of people across the country.
Using feedback and expertise from accredited financial counselors, the organizations will develop an emergency saving and financial curriculum for finance professionals to use with clients. From there, the organizations will develop resources and tools that encourage people to prepare financially for disasters by saving for emergencies, maintaining adequate insurance for potential hazards and safeguarding critical documents.
Information is at ready.gov/financial-preparedness.
Agriculture tech, data conference planned
The LSU AgCenter will host a conference on data and technology in agriculture from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the State Evacuation Shelter on U.S. 71 near Alexandria.
Several AgCenter experts will present information about digital and precision agriculture — fields of study that deal with using technology to collect and interpret data to make farming more efficient.
Terry Griffin, an assistant professor at Kansas State University, will deliver a keynote address on the value of “big data” to agriculture.
After a lunch break, Louisiana farmers will take part in a panel discussion on data topics.
The conference also will feature a trade show, giving attendees a chance to talk to representatives of leading Louisiana agri-businesses. Vendors interested in having a booth should contact AgCenter agent R.L. Frazier at rfrazier@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Rice farmer meetings address 2019 crop
The LSU AgCenter will hold a series of meetings to help rice farmers prepare for their 2019 crop, while the Rice Council and Louisiana Rice Growers Association are planning a joint annual meeting.
Don Groth, resident coordinator of the LSU AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station, said the LSU AgCenter events will provide advice on choosing varieties, land preparation, controlling pests, the new farm bill and new technologies.
“We’ve got a much better understanding about how to use new herbicides, fungicides and insecticides that were released to the market last year,” Groth said.
The sessions, which will include lunch, will be held on the following dates:
- Jan. 9 at the Ville Platte Civic Center, 704 N. Soileau St. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the program 8 a.m.
- Jan. 10 in Abbeville at the Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau meeting room, 3139 Veterans Memorial Drive. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the program at 9 a.m.
- Feb. 14, the Northeast Louisiana Rice Forum at Iona Golf Course, 10 Country Club Lane, Rayville. Registration is at 8:15 a.m. and the event at 9 a.m.
- A meeting for central Louisiana growers is anticipated in late February in Mansura. The date and time are pending.
Also on Jan. 9, the Rice Council and Louisiana Rice Growers Association will hold their annual joint meeting in Jennings at The Grand Marais, 919 N. Lake Arthur Ave. A trade show begins at 4 p.m., followed by the meeting.