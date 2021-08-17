Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University started demolition of its administration building Tuesday to make room for St. Francis Hall, which will serve as the anchor of a new cohesive school campus.

The building at 5414 Brittany Drive is coming down to make room for St. Francis Hall. St. Francis Hall will be the home for the school’s library and a two-story simulation center that will train students to treat patients in a hospital setting and in an out-patient setting. Student services, such as academic counseling, financial aid and lounges also will be in the building.

Watch the video below. Can't see it? Click here.

Construction of the $28 million building is set to begin at the end of the summer. It will take 18 to 20 months to build the 75,000-square-foot building. The building will be finished before FranU marks its centennial celebration in fall 2023.

St. Francis Hall is the first step in a master plan for FranU. The school, which has about 1,400 undergraduate and graduate medical professions students, is currently spread across 12 renovated clinical and office buildings around Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, stretching from Hennessy Boulevard to Perkins Road.

+3 FranU going big with $28M anchor building as it develops cohesive campus Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University is constructing a 75,000-square-foot building that will serve as the anchor for a plan to devel…

The master plan for the campus calls for consolidating buildings off Picardy, between Flanders and Didesse drives. Three new academic buildings would be built in the area, along with St. Francis Hall, two student residential buildings and a chapel.