Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour.
The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
“We are well on our way to making 2022 another historic year for Gray Television. We know that this achievement will be the result of tremendous hard work and professionalism by thousands of dedicated employees,” Hilton Howell, Gray’s executive chairman, said in a statement. “Today, we are excited to recognize and reward that effort with this industry leading new wage floor.”
Gray operates in 113 TV markets nationwide. Along with the Baton Rouge CBS station and the New Orleans Fox affiliate, its Louisiana properties include KPLC in Lake Charles, KSLA in Shreveport, KNOE in Monroe and KALB in Alexandria.