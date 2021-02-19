Formosa Plastics Corp. temporarily shuttered or reduced operations at its Louisiana and Texas facilities this week in response to a winter storm that brought freezing temperatures and power outages to the region.
Formosa declared a force majeure on its chlor-alkali and U.S. polyethylene and polypropylene products as a result of the storm, according to a customer letter obtained by S&P Global Platts.
Its Point Comfort, Texas, facility was shuttered shortly before sub-freezing temperatures swept across the region, and the Baton Rouge facility, which has capacity to produce 513,000 million tons of PVC each year alongside 653,000 million tons of VCM, was still shuttered on Friday.
PVC, known as polyvinyl chloride resin, is a synthetic plastic polymer with a variety of uses in the construction industry, including as insulation on electrical wires, in flooring for buildings needing a sterile environment, and as piping and siding.
The U.S. subsidiary of the Taiwanese plastic maker Formosa saw its entire product line impacted by the storm, all olefins, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and bleach products manufactured by the company.
"Formosa is evaluating the impact of this shutdown on each of our operating units," according to a news release. "Priority is being given to restarting utility plants to support power needs for local communities during this time of urgency. Any power and steam production from natural gas will be directed toward electrical support for the community and the safety of our complex until the current weather emergency subsides."