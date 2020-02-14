Bad Axe Throwing, an indoor venue that allows people to throw axes at wooden targets, is set to open this spring at 600 Main St.
This will be the first Louisiana location for Bad Axe, which has more than 40 venues in the U.S., Canada and England. “We’ve been wanting to try and get into Louisiana for a while,” said Blake Bottrill, a spokesman for Bad Axe, which is based in Canada.
Axe throwing got its start in Canada in the mid-2000s but has grown in popularity and spread into the U.S. Bottrill said it’s “bowling 2.0," a fun activity for men and women.
Bad Axe will sell beer and wine. While there may be some concerns about mixing alcohol and sharp objects, the company notes that it has had more than 700,000 customers who have gotten nothing more than a splinter. Employees make sure that customers drink and throw responsibly.
This will be the third local axe-throwing venue. Gotham Archery in Central has been open for nearly three years and Civil Axe Throwing has been open on Government Street for a few months. Unlike Bad Axe, neither one of those venues sell alcohol.
About 10 people will work at Bad Axe. The business will be open primarily by appointment only, but it will be open for walk-in at various times during the week.