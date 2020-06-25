The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has launched a survey of Black-owned businesses to determine the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and identify obstacles to recovery.
The survey can be found here. It is based on the U.S. Census Bureau's weekly Small Business Pulse Survey so BRAC will be able to compare the results against the averages of other small businesses.
There are no regional or national numbers on the impact of the pandemic on Black-owned companies, said Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of BRAC.
“This survey is geared toward establishing a better understanding of the current state of Black-owned businesses in our area, and proactively identifying barriers to economic recovery,” he said. “We know, for example, that minority owned businesses have not applied for federal relief funding at rates equivalent to White-owned businesses. We need to know what the specific challenges are, so that we can recommend and implement specific solutions. Meaningful progress around economic inclusion and recovery relies a good deal on meaningful data.”