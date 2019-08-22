Layton Bordelon, left, and his son Kelly Bordelon, center, survey the water surrounding Kelly's home on Bordelon Road No. 2 in Lettsworth on MOnday, July 15, 2019, after sustained heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Barry caused problems around Lettsworth in Pointe Coupee parish; water threatened a number of houses, and got into a few to cause damage. The rain started in around 2:30 a.m., said Layton whose house on across the street was surrounded by water, but stayed dry inside; his son was not so lucky, getting a couple of inches of water inside his recently-remodeled home.