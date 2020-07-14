The owner of the New York & Co. women’s clothing chain is filing for bankruptcy protection.
RTW Retailwinds Inc. expects to close a significant number, if not all, of its stores. In the near term, it will continue to reopen stores under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company has 378 retail and outlet locations in 32 states. It has five locations in Louisiana, including stores in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, Oakwood Center in Gretna and The Esplanade in Kenner. In addition to New York & Co., it owns Fashion to Figure, and Happy x Nature.
RTW is evaluating all options including the potential sale of its online business and related intellectual property.