Aldi, the fast-growing discount grocery store chain, has purchased a lot in the Settlement at Shoe Creek traditional neighborhood development in Central.
The chain paid $1.4 million for the 3.5 acre property, according to documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Courts office. The seller was Shoe Creek LLC, which has the same Lafayette address as Southern Lifestyle and Development, which is developing the TND.
Aldi doesn’t have a store in Louisiana yet but has been making moves in the state over the past year or so. In May, the company purchased an 11.1-acre site on O’Neal Lane in Baton Rouge for $1.35 million. In February, the Lafayette city planning commission approved a rezoning request to build an Aldi store near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Curran Lane.
In June 2019, Aldi submitted plans to Jefferson Parish officials to build a store in Marrero on the old Belle Promenade Mall site near Lapalco and Barataria boulevards. In March 2019, the company paid $2 million for the former Toys “R” Us building in Slidell.
German-based Aldi was founded in 1961 and entered the U.S. market in 1976. It now has nearly 2,000 stores in 36 states and said it is on track to become the nation’s third-largest grocery retailer in terms of location by the end of 2022.