The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is warning recent private sector job gains could be threatened by the surge in COVID cases.
Metro Baton Rouge gained 3,600 private sector jobs in June, although the number of government jobs dropped by 4,000, according to monthly data BRAC released Thursday.
The number of jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector has grown back to 96.9% of what it was before the pandemic hit in March 2020. That’s a sign that the restaurant and hotel business is almost all the way back, said Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC senior vice president of business intelligence.
Despite the gain in private sector jobs, Baton Rouge still lags behind peer cities in terms of jobs recovered. Regional employment is 94.3% of what it was before the pandemic. In contrast, Birmingham, Alabama, has seen 99.1% of its employment come back, while Louisville, Kentucky, is at 97.9% and Greenville, South Carolina, is at 97.3%. Baton Rouge ranks ahead of only New Orleans, which is at 91.3%, due to the fact that tourism is such a major part of the city’s economy.
“The biggest threat to this comeback is another wave of COVID, and the Capital Region remains much less vaccinated than the country as a whole,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “Every jab a resident gets is a boon to our continuing economic recovery.”
In the metro area, 44.6% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. The Kaiser Family Foundation said 65% of U.S. adults surveyed in June said they had received at least one dose.