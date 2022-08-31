Baton Rouge General has purchased a 2.8 acre tract of undeveloped land on Picardy Avenue for just over $1.9 million.
The site is across from the Dawson Park Apartments and next to the Picardy Plaza medical office building, said Bill Jeansonne of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate.
Jeansonne represented the sellers, the Messina family. The family thought it was the right time to sell the property.
“It’s in a strong area for development and it’s right in the middle of the health district,” he said. The property is right by Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet campus and close to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and the Baton Rouge Clinic.
Baton Rouge General officials said they don’t have any plans currently to develop the land.