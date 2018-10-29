Topgolf has started hiring for 350 positions at its long-awaited Baton Rouge location near Interstate 10 Siegen Lane, ahead of an expected early 2019 opening.

The high-tech driving range and entertainment venue is hiring servers, bartenders, maintenance, guest services staff and other positions, the firm said in a news release. It said it will open in "early 2019" but did not specify a date.

The Dallas-based company has previously said each location creates more than 500 jobs.

Topgolf in February broke ground on a $10 million, 65,000-square-foot facility at the site of the old Tinseltown movie theater, at 10955 North Mall Drive. At the time, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome touted 325 full- and part-time jobs the facility would bring.

The Baton Rouge facility will be Topgolf's 52nd location.

Topgolf operates high-tech driving ranges where people hit microchipped golf balls that record distance and accuracy, along with a bar and restaurant.

The company first applied for a permit to build its Baton Rouge location more than two years ago.

"We are very excited to open our first Louisiana venue in Baton Rouge," said Blake Upchurch, Topgolf Baton Rouge director of operations. "Topgolf is happy to bring more than 350 jobs to the local community and become a staple for entertainment here in Louisiana."