Ochsner Health System signed a deal to acquire Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Women's Healthcare, the largest obstetrics and gynecology physician group in the state.
Louisiana Women's Healthcare was founded nearly 25 years ago, it has more than 70,000 patients each year at its facility inside Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana Women's Healthcare officials reached out to Ochsner about sharing technology and ways to reduce costs for the physician group, which eventually led to the deal expected to close on May 1. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"This partnership is another example of Ochsner’s growth, investment and commitment to the people of Baton Rouge," said Warner Thomas, CEO of Ochsner Health in a news release.
The New Orleans-based hospital system has been aggressively expanding its network in Baton Rouge in the past few years. Meanwhile, Louisiana Women's Healthcare was seeking access to telehealth and digital medicine tools for its patients. Ochsner uses the electronic health record tool known as Epic and its patient portal, MyOchsner, enables patients to schedule appointments, conduct telehealth visits, request prescription refills and see laboratory results.
“Working with Ochsner will allow us to provide these important services to our patients on their nationally recognized electronic health record system," said Dr. O'Neil Parenton, a Louisiana Women's Healthcare physician and finance chair.
Each year, Louisiana Women's Healthcare physicians deliver more than 5,000 babies. A new digital health program the company expects to integrate soon is Ochsner's Connected Maternity Online Monitoring program which enables pregnant women to share information about their pregnancy at home such as weight and blood pressure.