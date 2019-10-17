Watch Systems, a Covington-based company that specializes in tracking sex offenders, has launched a new app that lets parents know if a registered sex offender contacts their child.
Safe Virtual Neighborhood utilizes existing information from law enforcement offender databases and applies it to personal mobile devices. It will alert parents if their child is contacted by a phone number or email address belonging to someone on the sex offender registry. The app can also track a user’s location and alert parents if a child lingers near the address of a registered sex offender for an extended period. The app was announced Wednesday at the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association meeting in Lafayette.
Safe Virtual Neighborhood can be purchased for $9.99, from the Apple or Android store.